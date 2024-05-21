Here are new choices in home entertainment and at the movie theaters this weekend

Streaming on most video on demand is the relationship comedy "My Divorce Party"

When a divorcee gathers her close friends to celebrate her impending split, she reveals she intends to burn her divorce settlement money to begin a fresh start. Tony says, "

Although the film has one or two good laughs, it just doesn't make it as an outrageous female buddy comedy like "Bridesmaids" or "Wine Country." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters and streaming on Prime is the new documentary "The Blue Angels"

This sizzling new documentary follows the veterans and newest class of The Blue Angels as they go through intense training and into a season of heart-stopping aerial artistry.

Tony says, "Do not miss this incredible documentary that tells the story of the 75 year history of the Blue Angels. Again some theaters are running the film in IMAX and it's available on Prime." He gives it an A and it's rated G.

In selected theaters is the first in a trilogy of horror / thrillers as "The Strangers: Chapter 1" is released. After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers. Tony says, "The Strangers: Chapter 01 is a lackluster first movie and needed to be more compelling, more original and much more engrossing." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Celebrating its 25th year is the never-been-seen documentary "Pitch People." Tony says, "The film is finally hitting most VOD platforms and focuses on the people selling merchandise on TV. It's not rated but after waiting this long... it deserves a B."

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.