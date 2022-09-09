Watch Now
Here are new films you can see this weekend At the Movies

At the Movies
This weekend At the Movies you can catch a thriller, horror flick or a rom-com at Megaplex Theatres.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 15:16:45-04

In this week's At the Movies brought to you by our friends at Megaplex Theatres, Fox's Ashley Dvorkin takes a look at the horror flick "Barbarian".

The flick follows a woman whose rental house is double booked, so she decides to spend the night anyway, and terrifying twists take off from there.

House of Darkness is also new in theatres this weekend. This thriller is about a guy who takes a woman he met at a bar home to her secluded estate where flirtation turns dark and sinister quickly.

If you're more the Rom-Com kind of movie lover, About Fate is in select theatres and on digital platforms. This movie is about strangers searching for love whose paths cross on New Year's Eve.

You can find a theatre near you and learn about more movies playing now at megaplextheatres.com.

