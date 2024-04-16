Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here are new foodie findings for "Tasty Tuesday"

Tasty Tuesday
SLC Foodie has some new "foodie findings" including an old-fashioned diner and seafood buffet.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 15:37:39-04

Every Tuesday we get to hear about new foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie, and if he tells us about them, he loves them!

Bonnie & Clydes - Salt Lake City
THE CLYDE - Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Balsamic, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction on an Italian Hoagie
KALE - Kale, Goat Cheese, Almonds, Cranberries, Quinoa, Roasted Squash, Seasonal Diced Apple, tossed in a House Vinaigrette Dressing
Coffees, Teas, Pastries.

Kickin Seafood & Chinese restaurant - American Fork
Seafood Boils
King Crab, Scallop, Snow Crab, Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Mussel, Black Mussel, Crawfish, Potatoes, Corn.
5 Sauces, Chase's fav is Kickin's Style

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere