Here are new foodie findings for "Tasty Tuesday"

Every Tuesday we get to hear about new foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie, and if he tells us about them, he loves them!
Bonnie & Clydes - Salt Lake City
THE CLYDE - Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Balsamic, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction on an Italian Hoagie
KALE - Kale, Goat Cheese, Almonds, Cranberries, Quinoa, Roasted Squash, Seasonal Diced Apple, tossed in a House Vinaigrette Dressing
Coffees, Teas, Pastries.
Kickin Seafood & Chinese restaurant - American Fork
Seafood Boils
King Crab, Scallop, Snow Crab, Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Mussel, Black Mussel, Crawfish, Potatoes, Corn.
5 Sauces, Chase's fav is Kickin's Style
