Here are new movies streaming at home and in theaters

Streaming on Pureflix is the holiday family film "Blessings of Christmas". Renowned TV star Mandy Gilmore says goodbye to her culinary hit series, "A World of Food," and embarks on a trip around the globe to dine in all 142 Michelin star restaurants but things don't go as planned. Tony says, "Blessings of Christmas is a heartwarming and touching Christmas movie. Although a bit saccharine and familiar, the film does entertain and offers up a good message of giving." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the Christmas comedy "How the Gringo Stole Christmas," starring George Lopez. Bennie's daughter is on her way home for the holidays. However she surprises him by arriving with her brand new boyfriend. Tony says, "Athough, "How the Gringo Stole Christmas" offers up a few laughs, this 'fish-out-of-water' comedy is a bit out of date. The idea is a tired one as this clash of cultures story seems like a 70's or 80's premise." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is the comedy / drama "The Holdovers.", a film that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. Amazing performances and a brilliant script make "The Holdovers" a must see film. Tony says, " Watch for this one to be a major contender at the Oscars." He gives an A and it's rated R.

