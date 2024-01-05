Here are new movies you can watch at home and in theaters

Our film critic Tony Toscano reviews three new movies out this weekend.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "Abigail." It stars Ava Cantrell. In 1976, troubled teen Abigail and her mother move to a small Alabama town in hopes of escaping the girl's violent past. But Abigail's violent nature resurfaces when she comes to the aid of a bullied classmate. Tony says, "Abigail is a well done revenge horror film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The acting is top notch, especially Ava Cantrell's performance. Overall, if you're a fan of this genre, "Abigail" is well worth your time to see." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the horror / thriller "Night Swim." Forced into early retirement former baseball player Ray Waller moves into a new house with his wife and two children. He hopes that the backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for himself. He is wrong. Tony says, "Night Swim is a slow-to-boil film relying too heavily on jump scares and not enough on building real scary moments. The cast is good but the script is too heavy, too silly in places and too confusing to be really enjoyable." He gives it a "C" and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Netflix is the action comedy series "The Brothers Sun." When his father is murdered, gangster Charles Sun goes to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly-unaware younger brother Bruce from harm. Tony says, "The Brothers Sun" is a terrific comedy action drama that will keep you laughing and keep you enthralled at the same time." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

