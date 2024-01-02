Here are new options this week in home entertainment

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

Entering its fourth and final season on Starz is the hit crime drama "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is set in the 1990s and chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Tony says, "Over the years the series has found its footing and delivers involving stories, great cinematography and acting. All in all "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is a great show to binge." He gives it a "B" and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the new romantic comedy "Chick Flick."

After discovering her fiancé cheated on her, Claire, a witty, driven fashion columnist, jilts her husband-to-be at the altar to find true love. Tony says, "Chick Flick is a relationship comedy that delivers some pretty good laughs. However, that being said, some of the comedy needed to be cooked a little longer and set up better. Overall, "Chick Flick" is a good adult comedy to watch on movie night." He gives it a "C" and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV + is the hit sci-fi series "For All Mankind." It stars Joel Kinnaman.

In an alternative 1969, the world, and especially the United States, watches in shock as the Soviet Union successfully manages to land men on the Moon before the USA does... opening the door to a space-race rivalry to reach further out into space. Tony says, "Now in its 4th season, "For All Mankind" is a brilliant sci-fi drama that explores not only space but our humanity as a people." He gives it an "A" and it's rated TV-MA.

