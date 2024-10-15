Here are new options to watch at home this week

Streaming on Prime Video is "Beyond Black Beauty," an updated revisit of the classic story. A young woman's Olympic aspirations are stalled when her mother moves them from Belgium's elite stables to a family ranch in Baltimore. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Beyond Black Beauty is a run of the mill coming-of-age story set in series form with nothing new added to set it apart from the other Black Beauty remakes." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on PBS is the docuseries "Weathered: Earth's Extremes," hosted by Maiya May.

Meteorologist Maiya May travels around the world to highlight real stories from people affected by natural disasters and climate change. Tony says, "Weathered: Earth's Extremes focuses on not just the problems of climate change but offers scientific solutions to issues affecting our planet." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Now in it's 3rd season on MGM+ is the supernatural series "From". The series focuses on a town somewhere in the USA that imprisons everyone who enters while the residents struggle to maintain a sense of normality and seek a way out. Tony says, "If you haven't seen From catch it from the beginning. It truly is an addicting series perfect for binge watching." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

