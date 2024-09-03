Here are new releases for your home library

Streaming on Prime is the physiological comedy "The Secret Art of Human Flight". In the wake of a tragedy, a grieving widower turns to a mysterious self help book written by an eccentric guru, which promises to unlock the power to fly. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,

"The Secret Art of Human Flight is an offbeat comedy about self-healing, overcoming grief and becoming more than just the sum of your parts." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the generational drama "Pachinko." Based on the New York Times bestseller, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in a quest to survive and to thrive. Tony says, "Pachinko is a heartfelt story of survival and cultural clash as one family leaves their home to put down roots in a foreign place." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the party-planning series "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert". "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" will follow the actress, designer and philanthropist as she surprises deserving kids, families and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime and offering tips and advice on how to make your next party unforgettable. Tony says, "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is a feel good 'give back' series about honoring those in our lives and communities who deserve to be recognized." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.