Here are new releases in home entertainment and reviews from our film critic

Available on most streaming services is the true crime documentary series "Bloodline Detectives." It's hosted by Nancy Grace. "Bloodline Detectives" explores the power of genealogy and the latest forensic technology used by law enforcement to bring justice to unsolved homicides and sex crimes. Host Nancy Grace guides viewers through each episode's case along with expert interviewers, dramatic reconstructions and archival footage. "Bloodline Detectives" is all about following DNA clues using today's most sophisticated technology to solve previously unsolvable cases. Film Critic Tony Toscano gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering its 12th season on Hallmark is the romance drama "When Calls the Heart."

New modern problems arise as the series enters into the 20th century. Tony says, "When Calls the Heart is one of Hallmark's most popular family series and offers well-written storylines and engaging characters." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-G.

Streaming on Netflix is the brand new animated movie "Ultraman: Rising" In the film, a superstar baseball player returns to Japan and becomes the latest hero to carry the mantle of Ultraman. His plans go awry, however, when he is compelled to raise a newborn kaiju monster, the offspring of his greatest enemy, as his own child. Tony says,

"Ultraman: Rising is an animated film exploring the topics of fatherhood, family and honor underscored by beautiful animation, writing and a powerful soundtrack." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

