Here are new releases in home entertainment over the long Christmas weekend

Sreaming on Apple TV+ is nature documentary series "Prehistoric Planet". The series asks you to travel back 66 million years when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Simply put, Prehistoric Planet is a brilliant series and a must watch." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on HGTV is the new reality TV series "Junk or Jackpot." It's hosted by Bobby Berk. Collectors with homes overrun by toys, dolls and memorabilia must decide to sell items for renovations. Bobby and his team help them sort, appraise and let go of possessions to fund their home makeovers. Tony says, "Although, Junk or Jackpot is another in a long line of "fix it up" shows, this series has a great sense of humor and direction. All in all it's a fun watch." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

"Zootopia 2" has become the number one grossing American film at the international box office, surpassing over 1 billion dollars since it opened. Rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers. Tony says, "Zootopia 2 is a terrific, fun and brightly animated family film well worth the trip to the theater to see on a big screen." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

