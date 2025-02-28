Here are popular menu items from breakfast through dinner at Adelaide

Adelaide is the signature restaurant of Le Meridien located in the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District.

It serves up locally-sourced ingredients delivered with a French Flair.

Executive Chef Jacqueline Siao joined us with some of the popular items from breakfast through dinner:

Breakfast: Ricotta and Lemon Hot Cakes – Ricotta, toasted pecan, blueberry compote, lemon curd, shortbread crumble

Lunch: Arugula and Fennel Salad – citrus supremes, granny smith apple, toasted almond, leonora goat cheese, craisin, white balsamic vinaigrette

Dinner: Black Truffle Pasta – mushroom duxelles, French butter, cracked pepper, parmesan

Chef Jacqueline prepared the Black Truffle Pasta for us in our kitchen.

Jorge, the General Manager of Van Ryder, which is on the top floor of the hotel overlooking the city, whipped up a mocktail called "Meet Me at the Garden" that guests can enjoy before dinner or as an after-dinner treat.

You can learn more at adelaidesaltlake.com.

