Here are quick 3-ingredient recipes to use those Farmers Market peaches, cucumbers & zucchini

Seasonal produce is one of the best things you can eat to support your gut..

Utah peaches, zucchini, radishes, and leafy greens all contain fibers and plant compounds that fuel a healthy microbiome.

Emilie Davis, a Holistic Gut Health Nutritionist, says summer fruits and veggies are prebiotic powerhouses, they feed the good bacteria in your gut.

Gut-healthy doesn't have to be fussy either.

Emilie shared a few of her favorite 3-ingredient farmers market snacks that anyone can make.

Grilled Peaches with Yogurt & Hemp Seeds – fiber, protein, and natural sweetness

Quick Pickled Cucumbers – apple cider vinegar + sea salt + sliced cucumbers = probiotic support and a tangy crunch. Get the recipe here.

Zucchini "Ribbons" with Lemon & Olive Oil – super refreshing and easy on digestion.

You can learn more at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

