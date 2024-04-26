Here are reviews for movies in theaters and streaming at home for the weekend

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the crime / thriller “Dusk for a Hitman”. In the late 1970s, the most feared hitman in the Montreal underworld, Donald Lavoie, found himself hunted down by his former accomplices and by a tenacious police officer. Tony says, “Dusk for a Hitman is a gangster film with more dialogue than action and never comes to a boil. The film needed more of everything, action, intrigue and a well-paced plot." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the inspirational film “Unsung Hero.” When David Smallbone's successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Down Under to the United States, searching for a brighter future. The film stars Joel Smallbone, from the Christian rock group 'For King and Country.' Tony says, “Unsung Hero is a heartfelt and entertaining film about one family's journey of faith in each other." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Also in theaters is the sports drama “Challengers.” Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend who is Tashi's former boyfriend. Tony says “Challengers is an interesting and sexy character study about control and manipulation wrapped up in a sports story love triangle." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

