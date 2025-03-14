Here are reviews for new movies in theaters this weekend

Streaming on Hulu is the new comedy crime series "Deli Boys". A pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced into their family's crime syndicate. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Deli Boys is an outrageously funny situational comedy well worth your time to check out." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters and streaming online is the comedy "Raging Midlife". Two fans are on a quest to recover a piece of 80s wrestling memorabilia to fulfill a dying wish. Tony says,

"Raging Midlife is a tip of the hat to those crazy comedies of the 70's and 80's where the cast was having as much fun making the film as the audience had watching it. Check this one out just for the fun of it." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the political drama "Rule Breakers," based on a true story. In a nation where educating girls is rebellion, a visionary woman sparks hope and opposition. Their courage ignites a movement that could transform their nation forever. Tony says, "Rule Breakers is a wonderfully inspiring story about overcoming cultural stigmas and the walls that many people face." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is the action / comedy "Novocaine". When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage to rescue her. Tony says, "Novocaine is a wickedly funny action comedy that will have you engaged from beginning to end. See this one on a big screen." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

