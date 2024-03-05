Here are reviews for "Runaway Radio", "Perimeter" and "The Thundermans Return"

Good afternoon. Streaming on most VOD platforms is the documentary "Runaway Radio," it focuses on Houston's 101 KLOL, which played a big role in the lives of rock radio lovers. In the film, acclaimed musicians such as Lyle Lovett, ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, Melissa Etheridge and Sammy Hagar along with top radio DJs from across the US reflect on how the medium changed their lives and the lives of its listeners. Tony says, "Runaway Radio is a love letter to independent radio stations in the 60's and 70's who began catering to fans of rock featuring great personalities, wacky stunts and progressive music." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering its first season on BET is the family drama "Perimeter." Set in Atlanta in the 1990's, a family tries to find connection despite individual turmoils and personal drama. The series stars Ava Mone't and Tatyana Ali. Tony says, "Perimeter is a series with complicated family dynamics and complicated storylines to follow. Although the acting is great, as with most first seasons, "Perimeter" needs some time to find its footing and rhythm." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Making their way back on Paramount + and Nickelodeon "The Thundermans Return."

The film follows the super powered family as they begin a new era of superhero crime fighting but when one mission goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to their hometown to fix it. Tony says, "Aimed at families, The Thundermans Return is a silly and fun harmless romp with a few laughs." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

