Here are reviews for some of the movies and shows you can watch this weekend

Streaming on Apple TV+ is "Side Quest", it's a companion show for fans of "Mythic Quest".

In this limited series, the lives of the employees, players and fans who are affected by the video game Mythic Quest. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Side Quest is an anemic series that lacks the comic timing or the exuberance of "Mythic Quest." The series simply goes nowhere." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Also streaming on Apple TV+ is the action / drama "Prime Target". It stars Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell. A post-graduate mathematics student discovers an effort is being made to destroy his work in finding a pattern in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world. Tony says, "Prime Target is a slow-to-boil and confusing espionage series that begins with some intrigue. But, unfortunately, that intrigue doesn't last very long." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is "M3GAN 2.0", the sequel to 2022's horror / thriller "M3GAN". Two years after M3GAN's rampage, her creator, Gemma, resurrects her famous creation in order to take down a deadly AI that has gone rogue. Tony says, "M3GAN 2.0 is a fun sequel, but not a perfect one, as humor replaces some of the horror elements weakening the plot. Overall it's a harmless date film." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

