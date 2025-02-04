Here are reviews for "The Hunting Party" and "Into the Deep"

Streaming on Peacock is the new crime / thriller "The Hunting Party." The series follows a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Hunting Party isn't a new concept. But the series does a good job in reworking a tired and formulaic idea. I am hoping the writing stays crisp and the characters are paid attention to in the writer's room." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Prime is the action / thriller "Into the Deep." Modern day pirates on the hunt for sunken drugs kidnap a boat of tourists and force them to dive into shark infested waters to retrieve the contraband. Tony says, "Into the Deep is an old fashioned thriller with plenty of twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat. And adding Richard Dreyfuss into the mix makes the film even more watchable." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.