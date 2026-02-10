Here are reviews for "The Roaring Game" and "Cross".

In selected theaters is the sports comedy "The Roaring Game". To win back his girlfriend, a janitor brings together a misfit team to compete to win the gold medal in the sport of curling. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Roaring Game is a laugh-out-loud tip of the cap to underdog sports-romance comedies like Kingpin, Better Off Dead and BASEketball." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering it's 2nd season on Prime is the crime / drama "Cross." It stars Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard. The series is based on James Patterson novels about the complicated and brilliant detective, Alex Cross. Tony says, "Cross, season 2, explores a bit deeper the subtle difference between genius and madness as the character becomes more flushed out from season 1. The season offers up better writing and much better cinematography. All in all Cross is well worth your time to see." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see Tony's full interviews and more at screenchatter.com.