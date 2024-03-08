Here are reviews for three new movies and Oscar picks

Streaming on video on demand is the action / drama "5lbs of Pressure" starring Luke Evans and Alex Pettyfer. Fresh out of prison after serving time for murder, a man returns to his hometown to seek out a son who doesn't know him all the while being pursued by the brother of the woman he killed. Tony says, "5lbs of Pressure" is a gritty story about redemption, revenge and overcoming one's past using the streets of New York as backdrop. Although the film is engaging, the story falls into the trap of tipping off the audience to the finale too soon." He gives it a "C" and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is "Cabrini," telling the story of the first American Catholic saint. The film focuses on Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant arrives in New York City in 1889 and is greeted by disease, crime, and impoverished children. Tony says, "Cabrini is a beautifully filmed and acted story about faith and the internal drive it takes to effect change even against staggering obstacles." He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the 4th installment of "Kung Fu Panda". Tony says, "Kung Fu Panda 4 is a lackluster and disappointing film lacking the spark, humor and fun of the original. Simply put, 4 times is just too many. Wait a few weeks when it hits streaming services." He gives it a "D" and it's rated PG.

Because the Academy Awards are this weekend, Tony gave us his picks for the four biggest categories:

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for "Oppenheimer"

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Directing: Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer"

Best Picture: " Oppenheimer"

