Here are shows and movies to watch over the Fourth of July weekend

With the Fourth of July coming up, Film Critic Tony Toscano has some reviews of some patriotic movies and shows to consider.

The 44th annual "A Capitol Fourth" is returning to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. You can watch it on PBS on July 4. Tony gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

In selected theaters Mike Rowe's new film, "Something to Stand For" celebrates the USA. Storyteller Mike Rowe takes us on a road trip into the past to get a better view of the men and women who contributed to shaping our country. Tony says, "Drawing from his roots, Rowe takes viewers to the front lines of the American Revolution, World War II, the Civil Rights movement and much, much more." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the historical comedy series "My Lady Jane." The series takes one of history's most tragic figures and re-imagines her as a brave and cunning heroine. Tony says, "My Lady Jane is a binge-worthy series offering bawdy and irreverent story lines and situations." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is cat and mouse thriller "Hard Home." A vengeful mother, shattered by the murder of her daughter, becomes the hunter when she turns the tables on the killer and lures him into her home. Tony says, "Hard Home is a well written and acted 'edge of your seat' revenge thriller with some great twists and turns. It's well worth your time to see."

He gives it a B and it's rated R.

