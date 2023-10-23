Here are six "must see" Halloween houses in South Jordan

Lori Thompson is a fun mom to eight boys, so she knows how to keep kids entertained!
For Halloween she's put together a list (with a little help from Rocky Mountain Haunters) of six houses in South Jordan decorated in themes for Halloween.
- Beetlejuice (10832 Fern Ridge Drive, South Jordan).
- Monsters Inc. (4287 Gold Creek Lane, South Jordan).
- Barbieland (10893 Lake Island Drive, South Jordan).
- Hogwart's House (4674 Bayview Drive, South Jordan).
- Encanto Casita (10976 Paddle Board Way, South Jordan).
- Stranger Things (5087 Lake Terrace Ave., South Jordan).
You can get all kinds of fun things to do from Lori at lorisbucketlist.com and @lorisfablife.