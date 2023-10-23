Watch Now
Here are six "must see" Halloween houses in South Jordan

Theme Houses for Halloween
Lori Thompson joined us with six spots in Daybreak decorated in themes for Halloween.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Lori Thompson is a fun mom to eight boys, so she knows how to keep kids entertained!

For Halloween she's put together a list (with a little help from Rocky Mountain Haunters) of six houses in South Jordan decorated in themes for Halloween.

  1. Beetlejuice (10832 Fern Ridge Drive, South Jordan).
  2. Monsters Inc. (4287 Gold Creek Lane, South Jordan).
  3. Barbieland (10893 Lake Island Drive, South Jordan).
  4. Hogwart's House (4674 Bayview Drive, South Jordan).
  5. Encanto Casita (10976 Paddle Board Way, South Jordan).
  6. Stranger Things (5087 Lake Terrace Ave., South Jordan).

You can get all kinds of fun things to do from Lori at lorisbucketlist.com and @lorisfablife.

