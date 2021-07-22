Watch
Here are six tips to help keep your makeup from melting right off your face

Does it feel like your makeup melts right off your face in this heat? Not with these pro tips.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 22, 2021
It's hot out there, and it may feel like your makeup is melting right off.

But now with these six tips from makeup artist Jocelyn.

1- After moisturizer, set skin with translucent powder to absorb oil through the day.

https://www.ulta.com/p/face-flour-baking-powder-pimprod2001359?sku=2538275&cmpid=PS_Non!google!Product_Listing_Ads&cagpspn=pla&CATCI=pla-1206018973162&CAAGID=117800399429&CAWELAID=330000200001590624&CATARGETID=330000200002744199&CADevice=m&gclid=CjwKCAjwi9-HBhACEiwAPzUhHFSL7YxS1DUzYHwiXVPioxnzti_jgrkRmGKDOjcbO1PgzeJG0nhiHxoCsDwQAvD_BwE [ulta.com]

2- Use eye primer to prime your lips for lipstick.

https://www.ulta.com/p/pro-longwear-paint-pot-eyeshadow-xlsImpprod15921228?sku=2510825 [ulta.com]

3- Layer cream and powder blush to ensure it lasts all day

https://patrickta.com/products/double-take-creme-powder-blush [patrickta.com]
https://www.kortnijeane.com/collections/lip-cheek/products/lip-n-cheek-make-up-6 [kortnijeane.com]

4- USE LESS MAKEUP! Skin tint is the way to go.

https://fentybeauty.com/products/eaze-drop-blurring-skin-tint-21 [fentybeauty.com]

5- Use hair gel to hold your brow hairs all day.

https://www.ulta.com/p/glued-spiking-glue-xlsImpprod3560151?sku=2071792&CMPID=CSGGLE&CAWELAID=945269465 [ulta.com]

6- Use a gel moisturizer to avoid adding excess oil.

https://www.ulta.com/p/hydro-boost-water-gel-xlsImpprod12041835?sku=2284291 [ulta.com]

You can find more tips on Jocelyn's Instagram page @beautywithjocelyn

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
