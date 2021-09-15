Here are some factors to take into consideration when selecting a mortgage lender

David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer at Cyprus Credit Union, says one of the most important decisions you will need to make during the home buying process is selecting a mortgage lender.

He joined us with some factors to take into consideration when making this decision.

COMPARE RATES

Different lenders offer different rates and going with the first lender you find without doing research may cost you more in the long run.

SPECIALTY LOANS

If you qualify for a specialty loan, such as FHA, picking a lender who had expertise in that type of loan. It's good to know upfront if a lender doesn't offer the product you want or need.

COMPARE QUALIFICATIONS

Lenders set their own guidelines for people to qualify for loans, such as income and credit score. If most of your finances are in a good place, this shouldn't affect with whom you can apply. However, if you're looking for a loan with less than stellar credit, this may impact which lenders for which you qualify.

GET ADVICE

Reach out to friends and family to ask who they've worked with and if they would work with them again. It may also help to read reviews from other people who have worked with the lender. Once you narrow down the list, schedule a time to meet with them so you can ask questions and get a feel of what it will be like to work with them. Everyone's experience is different and gaining as much insight as you can from different perspectives may make your decision easier.

You can get more information at cypruscu.com.