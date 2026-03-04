Here are some family-friendly activities for the first few days of March 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 is Abilities Day with Special Olympics Utah. You can cheer on athletes and enjoy an ice skating performance at Millcreek Common between 3 and 7pm. Click here for more information.

Lace up your roller skates and enjoy an evening of Celtic music and fun. It's a St. Patrick's Day skate Night at the Tooele City Community Center on Friday, March 6, 2026. There's one session for families from 6:00- 8:00pm and then it's all about teens 16+ from 8:00-10:00pm. Click here for more information.

There's a different kind of skating going on at the Acord Ice Center on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Kids ages 5-12 can try hockey for free that day from 10:45-11:45am in a co-ed session. Helmet, skates and the stick are provided. Click here for more information.

Celebrate International Women's day at SHEroes in STEM on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Thanksgiving Point. Families and young learners can take part in hands-on activities, meet role models and learn about careers in STEM around the world. Click here for more information.

All aboard for a model railroad festival! On Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2026 you can browse by operating railroad displays on both floors of Ogden's Union Station and enjoy food trucks outside. Click here for more information.

Disney On Ice Presets "Let's Dance" at the Delta Center from Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8, 2026. This is the first time this show has been to town, bringing a brand new storyline, updated production elements and multiple characters from "Wish". Click here for more information.

There's something fun for kids at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show — a moose on the loose! Kids and parents alike can try to spot the stuffed animal somewhere on the floor, and every day he'll be in a new spot. The Show runs Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.