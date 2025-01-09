Here are some family-friendly activities for the second weekend of January

Learn all about the big cats of the world as you sip hot chocolate on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at "Cats and Cocoa" at Utah's Hogle Zoo. This event highlights your favorite felines through animal enrichment, keeper chats and crafts. It's included with your admission to the Zoo, between 10am and 2pm. Click here for more information.

You can celebrate the Year of the Snake on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The celebration of the new year is the biggest annual event for the local Chinese community in Utah. You'll be treated to all kinds of entertainment, including the Lion Dance. Click here for more information.

Have you visited the Electric Alley Arcade? It's back by popular demand at Millcreek Common, but hurry! It only goes through Saturday, January 11, 2025. Admission is just $5 for unlimited play. Click here for more information.

There's a family-friendly magic show at Parker Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11, 2025. Magician Scott Chamberlain will entertain all ages with tricks you have to see to believe. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.