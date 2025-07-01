Here are some family-friendly events to help you celebrate Independence Day

The city of Clearfield got the party started early this year for Independence Day. They're having activities like patriotic concerts, a pool bash, a parade and a freedom festival through July 4, 2025. Click here for more information.

Riverton's Town Days go from Wednesday, July 2, 2025 to Saturday, July 5, 2025, with a carnival, movies in the park, a fun run and fireworks. Click here for more information.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, head to Millcreek Common for its Independence Eve Big Air Show featuring aerial acrobatics and a drone show. Click here for more information.

North Salt Lake is having its Liberty Fest on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 and Thursday, July 3, 2025. There will be bounce houses, food trucks, live music and fireworks. Click here for more information.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025 and Friday, July 4, 2025 it's West Bountiful's Independence Day celebration. There's a carnival, a parade and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Liberty Days are going on in Layton on Thursday, July 3, 2025 and Friday, July 4, 2025. There's everything from a breakfast to a kids' parade, a concert and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Murray will be having their Fun Days on Friday, July 4, 2025. Click here for more information.

There are a lot of July 4th festivities including a celebration in Sandy, Magna, Park City, South Salt Lake, Holladay and in Salt Lake City the place to be is at This is the Place Heritage Park as they throw a Liberty Day Party.

America's Freedom Festival is happening on Provo and starts with a 5K and a parade and then Stadium of Fire is the evening of the 4th. Click here for more information.

St. George's celebration starts with an Uncle Sam 4K run, then a concert and fireworks on the 4th of July Click here for more information.

In Richfield there's a children's parade, concerts the Main Street parade and fun in the park, all going through Saturday, July 5, 2025. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.