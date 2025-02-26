Here are some fun activities parents and kids will enjoy doing together

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 is a great day to visit Utah's Hogle Zoo because it's "Wild Wednesday". That means ticket are only $6 online or $8 in person, and guests two and under are always free. Click here for more information.

Don't miss "Daybreak's Got Talent" on Friday, February 28, 2025. You can see local performers show off their unique talents, in an unforgettable night of entertainment. This is happening at Herriman High School. Click here for more information.

Friday, February 28, 2025 is your last chance to celebrate winter with ice skating. It's the last day to skate at Herriman's Ice Ribbon, The Midway Ice Rink, at the Brian Head Resort and at The Gallivan Center.

Saturday, March 1, 2025is Miss Draper's Royal Tea Party at the Draper Day Barn. This will be a fun evening of games, crafts and a special etiquette workshop. Click here for more information.

The 10th Annual Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo is Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Check out cool stuff for your next off-road trip and find great deals too. Kids 12 and under are free. Click here for more information.

Monster Trucks are coming to the Maverik Center on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2, 2025. In addition to being in the stands for the heart-racing show, you can join the Pit Party! Click here for more information.

