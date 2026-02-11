Here are some fun, family-friendly activities for Valentine's Day and Presidents Day Weekend

There's a "Galentine's Skate Night" on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 for friends of all ages. In addition to skating, there will be glitter tattoos and friendship bracelets as well as games with prizes. This is happening at Classic Skating in Orem. Click here for more information.

For one night only you can scream the night away at Nightmare on 13th on Friday, February 13, 2026. The haunted attraction is opening for a Valentine's Fright where the love gets dark and the hearts get hunted. Click here for more information.

From Thursday, February 12 through Saturday, February 14, 2026, get ready to experience the beloved Disney-Pixar movie "UP" like never before. Watch the movie on a big screen as the Utah Symphony performs the score live. Click here for more information.

The city of West Jordan is inviting families to a "Small & Tall Ball" on Friday, February 13, 2026. They say it will be an enchanted evening of music, movement and imagination inspired by the music from the movie "Wicked" and you're encouraged to dress in pink ad green. Click here for more information.

There's a Father-Daughter Valentine's Dance in Murray on Friday, February 13, 2026. There will be dancing, food and drinks and a lot of memories made at Stunning Dance Studio. Click here for more information.

Friday, February 13, 2026 is a "Daughter's Night Out" in Lehi. This is for all daughters and their favorite grown-ups like dads, grandpas and brothers. Dress up, dance and laugh the night away at City Hall. Click here for more information.

In Washington City there's a "Sweetheart's Ball" on Friday, February 13, 2026. Enjoy a dessert bar, mocktails, photo booths and writing love letters and all proceeds support The Teen dating Violence and Safety Initiative by Miss Desert Valley. Click here for more information.

It's Kids' Day at Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum in St. George on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Families can tour planes, ride on the airplane train, do a flight simulator, make bracelets and enjoy free ice cream. Click here for more information.

This weekend is the Bryce Canyon Winter Festival. It's a Presidents Day Weekend tradition complete with winter activities, scenic beauty and family-friendly fun at Ruby's Inn from Saturday, February 14, 2026 through Monday, February 16, 2026. Click here for more information.

You can celebrate winter sports this weekend with multiple events at the Utah Olympic Park. From a workout with an Olympian to winter-themed crafts and Team USA bracelets, there's fun in store from Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, 2026. Click here for more information.

