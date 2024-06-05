Here are some fun, family-friendly activities parents and kids can do together this week

You're invited to be a part of a send-off event as "Martha Goes to Washington". The time has arrived for the statue of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon to make her way to the nation's capitol. The send-off party is Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 5-8pm at the Utah State Capitol. Click here for more information.

A day of creation, play and learning is coming to the Springville Museum of Art on Friday, June 7, 2024. kids can visit more than a dozen art-making booths for endless fun. Click here for more information.

The Holi Festival of Colors is coming to Millcreek on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Join them at the Krisha Temple for music, dance and the throwing of colors. Click here for more information.

The 47th Utah Asian Festival will be filled with food, performances and lots of children's activities too. Head to the Utah State Fairpark on Saturday, June 8, 2024 for family fun. Click here for more information.

Local chalk artists will be creating animal-themed chalk masterpieces right before your eyes at Utah's Hogle Zoo from Friday, June 7, 2024 to Sunday, June 9, 2024. Visitors can even vote for their favorite artist and create a chalk piece of their own. Click here for more information.

Next Monday, June 10, 2024, North Salt Lake is inviting you to their "Juneteenth Celebration" at Legacy Park. There will be live DJ music, food trucks, vendors and booths and the Black History Museum bus will be there too. Click here for more information.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, June 11, 2024, you can enjoy "This is the Place Heritage Park" for free! It's Huntsman Day at This is the Place, and in addition to all of the regular activities, you can enjoy a complimentary treat too. Click here for more information.

