Here are some fun things happening the first weekend of March

Disney on Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures is in town. You'll get to see Mickey Mouse and all his friends at Vivint Arena from March 2 through March 5, 2023. Click here for more information.

Go see BMX stunt shows, a model car exhibit, celebrity appearances and all things cars at the Autorama Showcase. It's going on March 3 through March 5, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Click here for more information.

Hundreds of contestants from 12 states and Canada will battle it out for more than $80,000 dollars in prizes and awards at the Golden Spike Event Center from March 1 through March 4, 2023 at the Intermountain Icebreaker Rodeo. You can watch goat tying, pole bending, saddle bronc and more. Click here for more information.

Speaking of ice, there's a Polar Plunge where you jump into the chilly waters at Hyrum Dam in Cache County. It's all to support Special Olympics Utah. This is happening March 3, 2023. Click here for more information.

Discover local talent at the Cedar City Star Search. The community talent show will feature dancing, singing, comedians, magicians and more. It's happening March 3, 2023. Click here for more information.

Unleash their "inner ninja" with Ninja Warrior: Kids Edition! Children get to take part in an obstacle course and be timed, just like on the TV show. It's happening on March 4, 2023 in Sandy. Click here for more information.

One of the largest family-centered conferences is in town. RootsTech is going on at the Salt Palace Convention center from March 2 through March 4, 2023. Click here for more information.

