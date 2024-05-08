Here are some fun things moms and kids can do together over Mother's Day weekend

A chorus of thousands of fifth and sixth graders are coming together to sing songs about America. Every year at the "Hope of America" event, kids sit in the formation of the flag and perform songs as a tribute to our founding fathers, the military and the country. This is happening Wednesday, May 8, 2024 & Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Marriott Center in Provo. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike on Friday, May 10, 2024 at This is the Place Heritage Park. Watch an exciting re-enactment, see lots of model railroads and take lots of whistle stops for fun all around the park.Click here for more information.

You can also celebrate the driving of the spike at Millcreek Common on Friday, May 10, 2024. A touring public art piece, a 43-foot-tall monument will be there. And, there will be a train-themed skate performance too to honor the 155th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's completion in Northern Utah. Click here for more information.

Monster Energy's AMA Supercross is coming to town on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Watch the world's elite and most competitive off-road motorcycle riders compete for the championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Click here for more information.

Mother's Day is going to the dogs on Saturday, May 11, 2024... because it's National Dog Mother's Day. Bring your pup to Wheeler Farm for a treat and craft along with a wagon ride and lots of photo ops. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, May 11, 2024, head to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for a special shell-abration. Explore, discover and learn about Asia and the Pacific Islands. There will be dancing, music, vendors and lots of delicious food. Click here for more information.

And, on Sunday, May 12, 2024 there's another fun event at the Aquarium. They're having their first-ever Mother's Day Brunch. This is being held in the Oceans Ballroom with a view of sharks, sea turtles and reef fish. Click here for more information.

Anime Town Utah is at the Mountain American Expo Center Friday, May 10, 2024, Saturday, May 11, 2024 and Sunday, May 12, 2024. This is an anime and gaming convention with voice actors from some of the favorite shows including Spider-Man and X-Men. Click here for more information.

