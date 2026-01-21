Here are some fun things that parents and kids can do together this week across Utah

Folks in Southern Utah can head to Sand Hollow State Park on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Come with blankets and chairs for a movie meet-up. They'll be showing "Frozen" and there will be food vendors there to buy dinner and snacks. Click here for more information.

It's "Fire & Ice" at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo on Friday, January 23, 2026. There are a lot of fun activities planned like ice sculptures, cozy fires, fireworks, live entertainment and tons of photo ops. Click here for more information.

Explore the beauty of Nordic and snowshoe trails by the light of the moon at Solitude on Saturday, January 23, 2026. There will be hundreds of torches and candles to guide the way around the Lake Flat and Silver Lake trails. You'll be able to warm yourself at fire pits while enjoying s'mores and hot chocolate. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, January 23, 2026, there's a hands-on, screens-off event in Richfield. It's a Real 5G Experience: Good company, great vibes, games galore, gourmet snack bar and giggles and it's free event! Click here for more information.

Saturday, January 23, 2026 is "Free Family Day" at Swaner Ecocenter in Park City. Visitors will discover that life is hidden in plain sight on a hands-on exhibition, learn about Mars and learn about research happening right here in Utah's extreme environments. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.