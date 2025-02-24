Here are some great gift ideas for mom, dad and baby

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn’s Corner share some great gift ideas and products for mom, dad and baby.

Little Sleepies offers everything from crib sheets and blankets to newborn gowns and swaddles, as well as mommy & me sets. They are made from bamboo, which is good for sensitive skin.

The Huhu diaper backpack is made with easy-to-clean fabric an premium aluminum hardware. The best part? 10 storage pockets, as well as a changing pad and packing pouches.

Melli Baby offers practical mealtime solutions for families. They have everything from on-the-go snack containers to full meal sets and they encourage kids get involved with fun kitchen activities and packing their favorite food.

Safety 1st Noise Protections Earmuffs are designed for infants and toddlers to reduce loud noises. The same brand does other things like thermometers and nasal aspirators.

The Power Pony toy is designed for young riders age 2 and up. Parents can push kids on the toy, and then remove the handle so kids can ride on their own.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com.

