Here are some great gift ideas for moms on Mother's Day

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner joined us to share some great gift ideas for "MOMS" with Mother's Day coming up.

OrGREENiC Hammered High Carbon Steel Knife Set & Pots & Pans – Are you ready to sharpen your culinary skills and presentation? Ready to take your cooking to the next level? What are you waiting for? Unleash the power of Orgreenic Hammered Knife Collection in your kitchen today and have mom be the star of the show! Our distinctive hand-hammered blade texture, known in Japan as the 'Tsuchimi' technique, preserves flavor and prevents sticking by creating air pockets that ensure delicate slices end up on your board, not your blade — that is the OrGREENiC non-stick guarantee! Need to upgrade moms cookware-check out the beautiful hammered line online- https://www.originalorgreenic.com/

Blissy Silk Pillowcases, Dream set, mask and more-Experience pure bliss with Blissy! Blissy's silk essentials are the best kept secret of supermodels, hair stylists, beauty experts and dermatologists around the world. Discover the game-changing secret behind smoother hair, refreshed skin, and dreamy sleep. Spoil your mom with the ultimate indulgence of Blissy, they are award-winning with over 100,000+ 5-star customer reviews. They Come in gift-ready packaging, with a variety of fun colors and patterns. Go to https://blissy.com/

Travalo & Accessories- Fill TRAVALO directly from your standard-size perfume bottle for a stylish way for mom to take her favorite fragrance with her on the go! Feel confident with TRAVALO'S 100% leak-proof design that has been pressure-tested on more than 100 flights. No messy spills, plus, TSA-approval for carry-on luggage makes for hassle-free traveling! These are also available on AMAZON (just type in Travalo) or want to spoil her a little more -check out their beautiful-and affordable bags and other accessories. https://www.youzeyretail.com/

Bluelene–Give mom the gift of beauty and great skin with Bluelene- The new Face & Neck Remodel Mask from Bluelene has the ultimate all-star line-up of the most innovative age reversal ingredients. They combined their patented anti-aging active Methylene Blue with Growth Factors, and Advanced Peptides for truly stunning results. This mask literally remodels the face and neck by lifting sagging neck skin, contouring the jawline, smoothing wrinkles, and bringing back suppleness and elasticity. Use daily for 4 weeks to experience contoured, younger skin, or use 1-3x a week as needed for plump, firm, deeply hydrate skin. I love this brand, because it is deeply rooted in science and Dr. Cao's research shows that it is an amazing alternative to retinol – without any irritation. https://bluelene.com/

Better Bone- Now something to gift the dog mom for her fur kid and that any dog who likes to chew will enjoy- Thanks to Better for your dog and better for the planet, BetterBone is a nylon chew alternative made from 2 premium, food-grade ingredients- Cellulose and Vegetable Oil, and rigorously tested for safety. NOW available in 3 densities and 3 sizes, there is a BetterBone for all dogs. SOFT is perfect for puppies and seniors, MEDIUM is the perfect balance of durability, and tooth-safe for medium to hard chewers, and HARD is built to last for the most aggressive chewers. Safe to ingest and splinter-resistant, the packaging is all recyclable-and aids in better dental hygiene care as well. https://thebetterbone.com/

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.