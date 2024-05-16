Here are some important steps drivers should take to prepare for springtime travel

Spring is here and that means people will be traveling!

Before you set out on a springtime road trip, Craig Swapp and Lauren Swapp, Personal Injury Attorneys, have some important steps drivers should take to prepare their cars.

They say first and foremost, check your tires. Proper tire pressure and tread depth is crucial for safe driving.

It's also important to inspect your windshield wipers. Spring often brings rain showers, so having properly functioning wipers can greatly improve visibility.

Another key aspect is ensuring your engine is ready for rising temperatures. Check coolant levels to avoid overheating issues.

Don't forget to get your brakes checked too! The Swapps suggest having your vehicle inspected before you head out to ensure that you get where you're going safely.

They also reminded us about reviewing your automobile insurance to make sure you have adequate coverage in case of an accident.

Craig Swapp & Associates recommends having liability coverage, and they say you don't want to get the bare minimum. Otherwise, you may open yourself up to personal liability in the event of an accident.

Additionally, comprehensive and collision coverage can help repair or replace your vehicle if it's damaged due to things like accidents, vandalism or weather-related incidents.

Don't forget about uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, which can be a lifesaver if

you're involved in an accident with someone who doesn't have adequate insurance.

This is one of the only ways that you can determine how much insurance coverage you may have access to after an accident, and high levels of coverage can be acquired for pennies a day.

They say to reach out to your insurance provider to discuss any adjustments or additional coverage options that may be beneficial for your specific needs.

For more information please visit craigswapp.com.