Here are some items that you can add to your holiday list

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with some holiday gifts and goodies.

Miracle Milkookies are delicious, all-natural lactation cookies crafted to support breastfeeding and pumping moms.

LaceUp Sleeves are form-fitting sleeves that will help you elevate your workout or provide muscle stability.

Clixo is a fun magnetic building toy that gets kids off screens and back into creative play for the holidays.

Mykos Footwear offers stylish and comfortable boots, sneakers, and slippers for men, women, and kids.

Forme is a smart tee that combines FDA-registered, U.S.-made posture technology for guys.

Miraculous Ladybug is based on the globally beloved series which airs in 150 countries- Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the Hero Switch Penny Beebug doll brings double the fun—two dolls in one!

Luseta Beauty offers salon-quality, sulfate and paraben-free hair care made with natural ingredients with their Glossy Pearl Trio Set.

Beanie Bouncers are soft, collectible, and irresistibly cute pint-sized plush balls that combine the charm of Beanie Babies and Beanie Boos with high-flying bounce.

Jubilee TV believes caregiving is more than a duty—it's a shared journey of love and support. This easy-to-use device turns any TV into a hub for connection and care, control the TV of their aging loved ones, drop in to check on them, send reminders, and make video calls.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.