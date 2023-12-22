Watch Now
Here are some last-minute gift wrapping tips from a professional

A South Jordan woman was noticed by a reality show for her gift wrapping skills!
Posted at 1:17 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 15:17:56-05

This year, QVC+ hosted "The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge" and professional wrapper Annika Sommerville, from South Jordan, made it into the top three.

She says the snow was nerve-wracking because you had to compete in timed challenges.

Contestants were asked to wrap everything from bikes to wine bottles without getting their tinsel in a tangle.

Annika joined us with some tips to make your last-minute Christmas packages extra-special.

You can follow her @annikaswrappingco for more tips and tricks.

