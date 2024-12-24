Here are some movies to watch at home for Christmas

Since it's Christmas Eve, we're checking out Film Critic Tony Toscano's top films to watch to make your holiday a little bit brighter.

At number 3 is the holiday film that asks the question, "Do I really matter?" As James Stewart and Donna Reed star in Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life".

Released in December of 1946 "It's a Wonderful Life" has become a traditional holiday favorite and seems to garner a bigger audience every year.

Coming in at number 2 is a brand new holiday favorite "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." It stars Judy Greer and is directed by Dallas Jenkins. In this film about redemption and kindness, no one is ready for the mayhem and confusion that ensues when six of the worst youngsters in town perform in the yearly Christmas pageant. "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is a wonderful addition to your holiday film list and will be enjoyed by families for years to come.

And coming in at number 1... Well it's a tie between 1984's "A Christmas Carol" starring George C. Scott and 1992's "The Muppet Christmas Carol" starring Michael Caine.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" is a hilarious take on the classic story, Michael Caine is Ebeneezer Scrooge. When Caine got the role he told producers "I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role, and there are no puppets around me"

And of course there have been a lot of adaptations of Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" over the years. But the one that seems to resonate with audiences the most is the 1984 made-for-television version starring George C. Scott.

George C. Scott takes the bitter old miser who rationalizes his uncaring nature learns real compassion when three spirits visit him on Christmas Eve. Many consider this to be one of his finest performances of his lifetime.

Well, whatever you end up watching for the holiday, have a very merry and happy Christmas.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.