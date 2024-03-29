Here are some movies you can stream over Easter weekend

There are some new streaming movies for Easter weekend. Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "State of Consciousness", "Diarra from Detroit" and "Easter Bloody Easter".

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the psychological thriller "State of Consciousnesses." It stars Emile Hirsch. A man is forced to take medication for a psychological disorder he doesn't have; he sets out to escape from the institution he has been trapped in. Tony says, "State of Consciousnesses is a nail biter packed with plenty of twists and turns highlighted by a remarkable performance by Emile Hirsch." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on BET+ is the mystery / comedy series "Diarra from Detroit." It stars Diarra Kilpatrick. The story follows Diarra Brickland, a schoolteacher refusing to believe she's been rejected by her Tinder date. Tony says, "Diarra from Detroit is an unexpected comedy gem offering up wonderfully tangled situations and witty dialogue. It's well worth your attention." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand services is the campy holiday comedy "Easter Bloody Easter." In this tongue-in-cheek toss up to those 1970's campy horror movies, a woman must protect her small town from the Jackalope and his army of devilish bunnies as they embark on a murder spree over the Easter weekend. Tony says, "Easter Bloody Easter is a film aimed at fans of grindhouse horror films. It simply doesn't take itself too seriously and knows that the audience is in on the joke." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

A quick note about the film "Girls State'' it'll begin streaming on Apple TV+ beginning April 5, 2024.

