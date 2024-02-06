Here are some new choices this week in home entertainment

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the thriller "Cold Copy". An ambitious journalism student falls under the spell of an esteemed yet cutthroat news reporter whom she's desperate to impress, even if it means manipulating her latest story and the truth itself. Tony says, "Cold Copy is a confusing film that starts out as an indictment about modern journalism and how it can manipulate the truth. By the film's end it loses that message and settles for a tired and formulaic ending." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Entering its second season on MAX is the crime series "Tokyo Vice." Set in the 1990's, a western journalist working for a publication in Tokyo takes on one of the city's most powerful crime bosses with devastating consequences. Tony says, "Tokyo Vice is an extremely engaging and action packed series that will have you on the edge of your seat. Great cinematography combined with splendid acting, lead by Ansel Elgort, make this a not to be missed series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the psychological thriller "Dark Obsession." A painter struggles with her inner demons after being forced into a life of solitude when her husband leaves mysteriously. I chatted with actress Danielle Harris about the film. Tony says, "Dark Obsession is an intricate film that takes its time to get you in its clutches and then doesn't let you go until the end. This twisted thriller proves that big budgets don't always make great films. Great scripts do." Tony gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.