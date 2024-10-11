Here are some new movies and series for the weekend

Entering its 14th season on Discovery+ and Max is the adventure series "Expedition Unknown".

Explorer Josh Gates travels around the world looking for unknown and missing artifacts from the past. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Expedition Unknown is a fun, beautifully filmed travel adventure series that makes learning fun." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the crime / thriller "Mafia Wars." It stars Tom Welling. Welling plays an ex-con who gets released early from prison only to be forced into an undercover unit of six men to eliminate the head of a Mafia organization. On his first day the other five are killed and he must finish the job before time runs out. Tony says, "Mafia Wars is another in a long line of formulaic, wooden dialogue, cliche-ridden crime movies with nothing new to add to the genre." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

Also streaming on most video on demand services is "Dominique," starring international action star, Oksana Orlan. Dominique, a well-trained assassin, flees from her troubled past in an attempt to begin a new life in South America. However, she soon finds herself in a town plagued with violence and corruption and must decide whether to keep hiding or protect the people who have taken her in. Tony says, "Although Dominique uses a tried and true formula, the film offers a series of top-notch stunts and camerawork as well as Oksana Orlan's fiery performance, making this film a fun, popcorn muncher." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.