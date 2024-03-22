Here are some new movies in theaters and streaming at home, just in time for the weekend

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new movies streaming at home and in theaters: "Girls State", "Snow Valley" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire".

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the documentary “Girls State.” In this follow-up to “Boys State,” the film follows 500 young women as they come together for a week-long civics gathering where they organize a Supreme Court to consider the most contentious issues of the day. Tony says, “Girls State is a poignant, engrossing and sometimes funny look at how the younger generation looks at politics and problem solving." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

Hitting selected theaters and most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller “Snow Valley.” A newly engaged couple's ski weekend goes horribly wrong, when an unexpected guest arrives and dark supernatural forces begin to rise. Tony says, “Snow Valley is a comic horror / thriller with some pretty good twists and turns. The film offers up solid camera work and acting. It's a perfect film for a late night viewing." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is a fun, action-packed adventure combining old and new as the original Ghostbusters team up with the new ones to save the world once more. Tony says, "I found the film's biggest issue is with Bill Murray's lethargic scenes as if he was there just for the paycheck." He gives it a "B" and it's rated PG-13.

