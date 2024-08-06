Here are some new options in home entertainment

New on Netflix is the competitive baking challenge “The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship”. Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the U.S. face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "A terrific competition series for any foodie missing those down-home dishes and blue-ribbon winning recipes." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on MGM+ is the crime / drama series “Emperor of Ocean Park.” It stars Forest Whitaker and Tiffany Mack. When a family's tranquil existence is upended by a mysterious death, Mariah Denton, a former journalist, questions the official report and begins a journey to prove her father was murdered. Tony says, “Emperor of Ocean Park is a well-written mix of family secrets, intrigue and mystery. Forest Whitaker and Tiffany Mack are outstanding in this new series." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the crime / thriller “Boneyard.” It stars Mel Gibson, Brian Van Holt and Nora Zehetner. Based on true events, an FBI Special Agent is recruited to profile the serial killer responsible for the infamous "boneyard" killings. As the police force, narcotics agency, and FBI lock horns, a tangled web of intrigue turns everyone into a suspect. Tony says, "What could've been a terrific 'procedures' film ended up as a poorly constructed and boring murder mystery with lackluster production values. Although the acting is good, the direction comes of as sluggish and even amateurish." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

