Here are some new options in home entertainment this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with his reviews of some of the new releases in home entertainment.

Entering its fourth season on the National Geographic Channel is the docuseries "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller." The series explores the complex and often dangerous inner workings of the global underworld, smuggling networks and criminal organizations. Tony says, "Trafficked is a stylish and gritty docuseries taking the viewer into the criminal underworld. The series is both informative and entertaining.: He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Peacock is the final season of "La Brea." In the series, a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles, separating part of a family in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a desperate group of strangers. Tony says, "La Brea is an adult version of "Land of the Lost," where most of the action is limited to running away from CG monsters and dinosaurs." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Netflix is the British musical drama "Champion." The series follows Bosco Champion and his sister Vita, who steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting them against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process. Tony says, "This BBC import is an emotionally engaging family drama with solid acting and an incredible soundtrack." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more from Film Critic Tony Toscano at screenchatter.com.