Here are some new releases for the weekend that you can stream at home

New and streaming on Apple TV+ is the children's animated musical "Lulu is a Rhinoceros". This family musical special follows fun-loving Lulu as she embarks on an adventure of discovery, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Lulu is a Rhinoceros is a heartwarming, music filled and gentle story about finding your place in the world." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is the murder / mystery series "The Better Sister". Chloe navigates life with husband Adam and son Ethan while her sister Nicky battles addiction. When Adam is murdered, long-hidden family secrets are exposed. Tony says, "The Better Sister is a confusing, lackluster and overwritten mystery series that stalls out by the 3rd episode." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the sci-fi time travel comedy "Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox". It is called the Time Travelers Paradox in which a scientist creates a time machine and then kills his younger self. So, now a man who should not exist, somehow does. "Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox is fun, silly and surprisingly endearing sci-fi romp that pokes fun at time travel movies," says Tony. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on May 31, 2025, on Netflix is their live global fan event "Tadum 2025." It's hosted by Sophia Carson. Celebrate your favorite shows and movies at this star-studded, live global fan event with special performances and exclusive reveals.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

