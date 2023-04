Movie critic Tony Toscano joined us with some options for your viewing pleasure this weekend.

He reviewed:

Single Drunk Female by Freeform & HULU. It's rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "B".

Super Mario Bros. Movie by Universal Pictures. It's rated PG and Tony gives it an "A".

On a Wing and a Prayer by Prime Video. It's rated PG and Tony gives it a "B".

You can follow Tony at screenchatter.com.