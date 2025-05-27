Here are some new releases in home entertainment that are all worth watching

Streaming on The History Channel is the new docuseries "Kevin Costner's The West". Produced by Kevin Costner and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, the docuseries explores a multi-layered portrait of the American frontier from literal trailblazers to the law enforcers and battle for both land and freedom. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Kevin Costner's The West is beautifully filmed examination of how the American west was ultimately settled. Check out this 3-part series streaming now on The History Channel." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also streaming on the History Channel is the 4-part docuseries "Sitting Bull". From his early days as a warrior defending his people's land to his spiritual leadership and strategic wisdom during some of the most violent chapters of U.S. expansion, including the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Tony gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Netflix is the new documentary "Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds". The documentary takes an up close and inspirational look at the Thunderbirds flight squadron and focuses on their commitment to the team, dedication to each other and even the loss of fellow squad members. Tony says, "Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is a compelling look at why the Thunderbirds continue to be as popular as they are around the globe." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

To see the full interviews, and for more movie content, visit screenchatter.com.

