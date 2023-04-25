Here are some new releases in home entertainment this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

First off, "Prom Pact" streaming on Disney+. Mandy, a high school overachiever, is surrounded by over-the-top 80's themed "Promposals", but despite all the romance in the air, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. The film stars Payton Elizabeth Lee, who Tony talked with. Tony says "Prom Pact" is just another in a long line of average, bland and formulaic Disney "tween" films that are pushed out and immediately forgotten at this time of year. "Prom Pact" is rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "C".

The second new release Tony reviewed is "Space Wars: The Quest for the Deepstar" by Uncork'd Entertainment. Life is an adventure for space scavengers Kip Corman and his daughter Taylor as they navigate their ship through a universe filled with monsters, aliens, and robots in order to reach the mythical Deepstar and collect the riches within. The film stars Michael Pare and Sarah French. Tony talked with both actors. The movie is out on most VOD platforms and Tony says it's fun for all and has plenty of action. He gives it a "C" and it is not rated.

The third movie is a horror/ thriller. "Fear" by Hidden Empire Releasing streaming online. The film is about a much needed getaway that turns into a nightmare due to a contagious airborne threat. The film stars Joseph Sikora and is directed by Deon Taylor, who Tony talked to. Tony says although the premise is solid, too many characters and too many subplots diluted the film's scare power. Tony gives it a "C" and it is rated R.

You can find more at screenchatter.com.