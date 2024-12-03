Here are some new releases in theaters and streaming at home

Streaming on Peacock and Tubi is the new cooking show "What's Cookin' Good Lookin.'" Comedienne and musician Justina Valentine teams up with rapper Conceited to dice and slice each other in the kitchen. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "What's Cookin' Good Lookin' is an unscripted kitchen insult show with some laughs and mostly features Valentine and Conceited trading barbs and rapping recipes. The show would fare better if the hosts would concentrate on the food and let their natural funny take over as the series feels too forced." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

In theaters Angela Jolie stars in "Maria". Maria Callas, considered by many to have been the world's greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris. Tony says, "Although Angelina Jolie turns in a solid performance, the film never gives us opportunity to look beyond the diva and see the woman behind the mask." He gives it a B and it's rated R. "Maria" will also hit Netflix on December 11, 2024.

Also in theaters is animated film "Moana 2." After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas and into dangerous, long-lost waters to bring her people together. Tony says, "Unfortunately, Moana 2 is a lackluster, bland and draggy film with irritating characters no one can identify with and a disappointing score. I'd pass this one by and wait until it comes to Disney+ which may not be too long." He gives it a D and it's rated PG.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.