Here are some new releases that you can stream this weekend

Streaming on Prime Video is the six-part sports documentary "One Shot: Overtime Elite".

The series follows the highs and lows of seven of the top basketball players from US as they navigate challenges and training in pursuit of a professional career in the sport. Tony says, "Although the series is well filmed and shows off the work and preparation these young athletes must do, the presentation lacks a real connection with the audience." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Bravo and Lifetime is the 20th season finale of "Project Runway". It's the season finale as the final 3 designers from across 19 seasons of Project Runway vie for the coveted title that has eluded them all. Tony gives it a B and is not rated.

Ancient Astronaut Theorist Giorgio Tsoukalos is taking his hit History Channel series, "Ancient Aliens," on the road. The live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens features top investigators as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories. The Ancient Alien Live Tour will land in Salt Lake City May 22, 2024. Tickets are available online at the Eccles Theater. And you can catch the series "Ancient Aliens" streaming on history.com. Tony gives it an A and is rated TV-PG.

You can find more at screenchatter.com.